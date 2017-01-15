Related Coverage Take StormCenter 2 On the Go

A SLIPPERY NIGHT AHEAD…



From StormCenter 2 Meteorologist Brad Spakowitz:





Our WEATHER AWARE DAY continues into Tuesday for light snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain – AND OBVIOUSLY ICY ROADS. While the north could have 1-2″ of snow accumulation, lesser amounts of snow expected south – But also more in the way of sleet and freezing rain. Ice accumulation could range from a light glaze, up to 1/4″. ALL UNTREATED SURFACES COULD BECOME VERY SLIPPERY.

Otherwise, the week ahead looks rather mild. In fact, high temperatures later this week will climb into the 40s, which will melt much of our current snowpack and any ice that lingers.



WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: N-NW 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-15 MPH

STORMCENTER 2 FORECAST

TONIGHT:

Freezing rain, with some sleet and snow. Icy roads likely. SEE ABOVE NARRATIVE.

LOW: 31, steady

TUESDAY:

Icy rain or mix early. Slippery roads. Areas of fog. Some late sunshine?

HIGH: 37

LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny.

HIGH: 37

LOW: 27

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy. Milder.

HIGH: 39

LOW: 29

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and mild. Rain Showers at night.

HIGH: 41

LOW: 33

SATURDAY:

Cloudy with rain showers. Mild for January.

HIGH: 42

LOW: 35

SUNDAY:

Mild with rain at times. Turning windy.

HIGH: 42

LOW: 33

MONDAY:

Windy. Any early rain MIGHT become a bit of snow before ending.

HIGH: 39, then dropping

