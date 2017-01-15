StormCenter 2 Forecast

A SLIPPERY NIGHT AHEAD…

From StormCenter 2 Meteorologist Brad Spakowitz:

Our WEATHER AWARE DAY continues into Tuesday for light snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain – AND OBVIOUSLY ICY ROADS. While the north could have 1-2″ of snow accumulation, lesser amounts of snow expected south – But also more in the way of sleet and freezing rain.  Ice accumulation could range from a light glaze, up to 1/4″.  ALL UNTREATED SURFACES COULD BECOME VERY SLIPPERY.

Otherwise, the week ahead looks rather mild.  In fact, high temperatures later this week will climb into the 40s, which will melt much of our current snowpack and any ice that lingers.


WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY:       N-NW 5-15 MPH
WEDNESDAY:   SW 10-15 MPH

Take StormCenter 2 On the Go! Radar, forecast, localized alerts and StormCenter 2 24/7. Click here for information on our weather app for iOS and Android!


STORMCENTER 2 FORECAST

 

TONIGHT:
Freezing rain, with some sleet and snow.  Icy roads likely.  SEE ABOVE NARRATIVE.
LOW:    31, steady

TUESDAY:
Icy rain or mix early.  Slippery roads.  Areas of fog.  Some late sunshine?
HIGH:   37
LOW:    27

WEDNESDAY:
Partly sunny.
HIGH:   37
LOW:    27

THURSDAY:
Partly cloudy.  Milder.
HIGH:   39
LOW:    29

FRIDAY:
Mostly cloudy and mild.  Rain Showers at night.
HIGH:   41
LOW:    33

SATURDAY:
Cloudy with rain showers.  Mild for January.
HIGH:   42
LOW:    35

SUNDAY:
Mild with rain at times.  Turning windy.
HIGH:   42
LOW:    33

MONDAY:
Windy.  Any early rain MIGHT become a bit of snow before ending.
HIGH:  39, then dropping

 

You may see these labels in our forecast when appropriate:

Weather Aware Day logoSevere Weather AlertA WEATHER AWARE DAY is a “heads up” when some inconvenient weather is expected or we’re tracking a potential major weather event days away. A SEVERE WEATHER ALERT means strong or severe weather is likely.

Click here to read more about this feature of StormCenter 2 and how viewers like you inspired them!

Green Bay, WI Hourly Forecast

6pm
Mon
33° F
precip:
100%
7pm
Mon
33° F
precip:
100%
8pm
Mon
34° F
precip:
100%
9pm
Mon
35° F
precip:
90%
10pm
Mon
35° F
precip:
90%
11pm
Mon
35° F
precip:
70%
12am
Tue
35° F
precip:
50%
1am
Tue
36° F
precip:
70%
2am
Tue
36° F
precip:
60%
3am
Tue
36° F
precip:
40%
4am
Tue
35° F
precip:
50%
5am
Tue
35° F
precip:
50%
6am
Tue
35° F
precip:
40%
7am
Tue
35° F
precip:
40%
8am
Tue
35° F
precip:
40%
9am
Tue
35° F
precip:
10%
10am
Tue
35° F
precip:
30%
11am
Tue
35° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Tue
35° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Tue
35° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
35° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Tue
35° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
35° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
35° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
34° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Tue
34° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Tue
34° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
33° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Tue
31° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Tue
31° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
30° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
30° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
29° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
28° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
27° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
26° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
26° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
26° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
27° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
29° F
precip:
10%
10am
Wed
31° F
precip:
10%
11am
Wed
33° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Wed
35° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Wed
36° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Wed
37° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Wed
37° F
precip:
10%

