‘Poignant to risque’: WWII Nose Art Dazzles at EAA in Oshkosh

Related Coverage Rare WWII nose art collection at EAA Airventure Museum through end of year

From the poignant to the risque, pieces of aviation art from World War II are on display at the EAA AirVenture Museum in Oshkosh.

EAA says the display features more than 30 panels of nose art from World War II combat planes that were saved from destruction by the Commemorative Air Force. They’ve been kept in the CAF museum until now.

The paintings were done by crews at air bases in Europe and the images of pin-up girls served as a morale booster for the young men.

WWII Air Force staff sergeant Doug Ward says, “It was an incentive to seeing those girls that you wanted to get back to the United States to put your arms around one of them.”

Steve Buss, the CAF Museum Director, says, “The proliferation of nose art really took hold and became a big morale booster for the crews and gave them something to concentrate on besides the fact they were flying off on some very dangerous missions.”

EAA says each painting tells a story about the planes and the pilots.

“They have never been anywhere else outside of the CAF. The only collection of this size in the world,” said Bob Campbell, director of museum education at EAA. “They’re off of B24s, and B17s, they were literally just cut off these airplanes before they went into the smelter, before they were destroyed.”

The nose art pieces in the collection were once at a scrap yard in Arkansas, where one man decided to cut off and save the images, specifically of women.

Action 2 News’ Kristyn Allen snapped these photos, during a sneak preview:

Admission to the nose art display will be free on Veterans Day (Nov. 11)

The museum offers special rates for veterans and military members throughout the year.

CLICK HERE for more information.