Clinton, Trump both deeply unpopular in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Presumptive presidential nominees Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton remain deeply unpopular in Wisconsin.

A Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday shows that 63 percent of registered voters have an unfavorable view of Trump. Clinton’s unfavorable rating is only slightly better at 58 percent — unchanged from last month.

Trump’s unfavorable rating last month was 64 percent.

The new poll shows Clinton leading Trump by 6 points among registered voters and 4 points among likely voters. That’s tightened since last month when Clinton led by 7 points among registered voters and 9 points among likely voters.

Eleven percent of registered voters said they wouldn’t vote for either Clinton or Trump, which is down from 17% in the June poll.

The poll was conducted by phone July 7 through Sunday, sampling 801 registered Wisconsin voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.