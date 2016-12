ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — A Texas county sheriff says an officer has been shot and killed at his own home just north of Austin.

Travis County Sheriff Greg Hamilton said at a news conference that the body of Sgt. Craig Hutchinson was found early Monday in the backyard of his own home in Round Rock, Texas.

No arrests have been made.

Hamilton says the officer used his law enforcement radio to call for help shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Round Rock is about 15 miles north of Austin.