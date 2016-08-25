Police look for white pickup truck used in theft

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) – De Pere Police hope you recognize this white pickup truck, which may help solve a theft.

Police say palettes were stolen Saturday, August 20, from a business in the East Industrial Park.

The pickup truck has a black grille guard with driving lights. It also has a single exhaust stack in the bed of the truck behind the cap (not visible in the photo above).

If you have information that can help, call the De Pere Police Department, (920) 339-4080, or leave a tip anonymously with Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers, (920) 432-STOP (7867).