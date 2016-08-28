Wrong-way driver killed in three vehicle crash on I-41 in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A 36-year-old Oneida man is dead after police say he drove his car the wrong way down Interstate 41 in Brown County and hit two other vehicles.

The Hobart Lawrence Police Department says its department was dispatched at 2:35 a.m. Sunday to the I-41 southbound lanes, north of County Highway S, in the town of Lawrence.

That’s where police say the driver from Oneida sideswiped one vehicle before hitting another vehicle head on. The driver in the vehicle that was sideswiped, a 74-year-old Appleton man, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the car that was hit head on, a 27-year-old Columbus man, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

The crash forced the I-41 southbound lanes to close until about 8 a.m.

Names are not being released until family is notified.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.