Brown County receiving additional $534,000 from Lambeau sales tax

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Brown County communities will receive an additional $534,185 from the Lambeau Field Stadium sales tax, according to Rep. David Steffen.

The Wisconsin Department or Revenue conducted a review of the half-percent sales tax and found additional revenue collected through audits, penalties, and interest.

Steffen wrote a bill that returned about $17 million in excess funds to Brown County municipalities following the end of the sales tax. The tax funded renovations at Lambeau Field.

The $17 million was distributed at the end of 2015 for communities to spend on economic development or property tax relief.

Communities will receive these additional funds by the end of the week, Steffen (R-Howard) says.

Here’s a break down of the distribution: