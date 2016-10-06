“Run with the cops” 5K at UW- Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – The streets around UW Oshkosh were lit up Thursday night as 800 people participated in a “Run with the cops” event.

It’s a fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

At the starting line– it was a colorful sight as participants in the 5-K run carried glow sticks to match the flashing lights of police cars— representing about 25 different agencies from the across the Fox Valley

“My son is three, and now I have a one year old and he loves it. There’s the police officers, the lights and sirens. He loves checking out all of the squad cars as a family. It’s just something fun that we can do together, and get out and support the Special Olympics,” said Brittany Neukirchen of Waukesha.

The event was launched three years ago–and for the Special Olympics it’s paid off.

Nicci Sprangers of the Special Olympics Fox Valley Region said,”Fundraising events like this help keep those costs free to our athletes to come and compete at those. We also have house programs, school programs that kind of aimed at, to kind of knock out bullying, bring communities together, and uniting communities and schools.”

Before the run officers also conducted a number of activities– some educational, others strictly for entertainment.

“That’s the huge part for me, is just creating an environment that’s fun to get to know law enforcement outside of an emergency situation or something like that where you can just see that we’re humans we like to have fun and interact with you and it’s a partnership. It’s not a thing that we’re separated from each other,” said Captain Chris Tarmann of the UW Oshkosh Police Department.

This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Special Olympics in our area.

The goal is to raise about fifty thousand dollars.