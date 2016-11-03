7 arrested in Green Bay burglary ring

Related Coverage Police name suspect in rash of Green Bay burglaries

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay police say they’ve arrested seven people who were working together in a series of burglaries around the city.

Police arrested 50-year-old Joseph Thyrion last month, after 72 burglaries in 21 days, many of them in the daytime. But his arrest didn’t slow the pace of the burglaries at homes or thefts from cars.

Police got a break in the case when an officer stopped a suspicious vehicle. With information from that traffic stop and evidence collected from the burglaries, police say they identified seven men and women who were working together, but separate from Thyrion.

The seven suspects range from 24 to 32 years old. They’re all from Green Bay.

Police believe they’re responsible for at least seven burglaries in Green Bay and 12 thefts from vehicles in Green Bay and Ashwaubenon.

Online court records show three of them — Paul Vang, Ka Lee and Jordan Yang — have been charged with burglary to a building or dwelling and theft of movable property under $2,500.

Thyrion has not been formally charged yet for any of the burglaries, court records show, but Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a total 13 charges of burglary, one charge of armed burlgary, five charges of criminal damage to property, and a felon in possession of a firearm. He’s being kept in the Brown County Jail on a probation violation.