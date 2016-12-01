ABC announces performers for Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve

GLOBAL ICON MARIAH CAREY TO PERFORM FOR OVER 1 MILLION PEOPLE MOMENTS BEFORE THE BALL DROPS LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE ON ‘DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2017’

CAREY WILL BE JOINED IN TIMES SQUARE BY MUSIC SUPERSTARS DNCE, THOMAS RHETT AND GLORIA ESTEFAN WITH THE CAST OF HER HIT BROADWAY MUSICAL ‘ON YOUR FEET!’

FERGIE RETURNS TO HOST THE BILLBOARD HOLLYWOOD PARTY WHILE JENNY MCCARTHY REPORTS LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017’ Begins Live at 8:00 p.m. EST, on ABC, from New York’s Times Square

Fourteen-time Billboard Music Award winner and ten-time American Music Award winner Mariah Carey will give the last big performance of 2016 when she performs live for over one million people in Times Square moments before the ball drops on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017.” Multi-platinum selling band DNCE, international superstar Gloria Estefan with the cast of her smash hit Broadway musical “On Your Feet!” and chart-topping country artist Thomas Rhett are set to join Carey for performances in the hours leading up to the 2017 countdown on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31, on the ABC Television Network. Carey was the first artist to perform live from Times Square on the program in 2005 and will return to perform her greatest hits during the 45th anniversary of America’s biggest celebration of the year.

“I am so excited to return to ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ and feel blessed to be a part of this year’s magical celebration,” said Mariah Carey. “I can’t wait to perform once again for my incredible fans as we ring in the New Year together live from Times Square.”

“Mariah was the first live performance from Times Square in 2005 when I joined Dick Clark as co-host,” said host and executive producer Ryan Seacrest. “After nearly a decade, I’m excited to join her again in Times Square, along with all our incredible performances, to ring in 2017.”

In addition to these performances, actress and comedian Jenny McCarthy will report live from Times Square while superstar Fergie returns to host the Billboard Hollywood Party.

America’s biggest celebration of the year will include 5 ½ hours of special performances and reports on New Year’s celebrations from around the globe, and Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City as he has for the last 11 years.

A true trailblazer, Mariah Carey has earned acclaim in all facets of her career as a singer, songwriter, record producer and actress. As the best-selling female artist of all time, with more than 220 million records sold and eighteen No. 1 singles – the most for any solo artist in history – Carey is a luminous and enduring talent who has enthralled audiences for a quarter-century. Carey has been recognized with five Grammy Awards, 10 American Music Awards, 14 Billboard Music Awards and BMI’s coveted Icon Award, among myriad others, and was named Billboard’s Artist of the Decade and the World Music Awards’ World’s Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium. Referred to as the “songbird supreme” by the Guinness World Records, she is famed for her five-octave vocal range, power, melismatic style and signature use of the whistle register. She is equally distinguished as a songwriter, penning all but one of her No. 1 singles, including “Fantasy,” “Always Be My Baby,” “Hero,” “Touch My Body,” “One Sweet Day” and “We Belong Together,” to name a few. Carey has also gained acclaim as an actress and was awarded the “Breakthrough Performance Award” at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for her performance in “Precious” (2009). Beyond industry honors, her popularity is evident across social media, with 21 million Facebook fans and 16 million Twitter followers. Mariah Carey is on Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

Formed in the summer of 2015, DNCE first introduced themselves to audiences worldwide with the release of “Cake By The Ocean,” their now 3x certified platinum-selling breakout smash. Included on the group’s four-track debut EP, “SWAAY” [Republic Records], “Cake By The Ocean” entered the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became a hit at Top 40 radio, where it went on to become one of the most played songs of the year. An international success, global consumption of the song is over 7 million adjusted singles, including nearly 450 million streams on Spotify worldwide. The companion music video has over 200 million views on VEVO. Following up “Cake By The Ocean,” the sexy, gold-selling “Toothbrush” amassed over 50 million YouTube/VEVO views with an unforgettable music video starring supermodel Ashley Graham as well as achieving global consumption over 1 million. Moreover, it received widespread critical praise from the likes of Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, People and Rolling Stone.

Cementing them as one of 2016’s breakout acts, the band recently took home the win for Best PUSH Artist at the 2016 MTV European Music Awards and Best New Artist at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. They were also nominated for two American Music Awards for Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock and New Artist of the Year Un-leashed by T-Mobile. DNCE recently released their self-titled debut album and announced their 2017 North American headline tour DNCE IN CONCERT, which kicks off January 17 at the House of Blues in San Diego. The album, “DNCE” [Republic Records], features the band’s latest hit anthem, “Body Moves.” DNCE is front man Joe Jonas, bassist and keyboardist Cole Whittle, guitarist JinJoo and drummer Jack Lawless.

International Superstar, Gloria Estefan, is a Grammy Award-winning singer, actress, songwriter, author of two New York Times best-selling children’s books, philanthropist and humanitarian. She is considered one of the world’s most recognizable and beloved performers. Billboard Magazine considers her the single most successful Latin crossover artist in music history. Having sold over 100 million records worldwide, Gloria along with her husband Emilio, are successful entrepreneurs owning and operating several business, which include a globally recognized music publishing company, a hospitality division that includes seven restaurants and two hotels (the Cardozo Hotel on South Beach and Costa d’Este Beach Resort in Vero Beach). The Estefans are also the first Cuban-American couple to own a minority share in a major NFL franchise, the Miami Dolphins. She has been awarded with seven Grammy Awards, an Oscar nomination for the song “Music Of My Heart,” a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement, an induction into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame, an Ellis Island Medal of Honor, a National Artistic Achievement Award from the U.S. Congress, among many others. Most recently, President Obama honored Emilio and Gloria Estefan with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made meritorious contributions to the United States, to world peace, and to cultural endeavors. Gloria is also the founder of the Gloria Estefan Foundation whose mission is to support charitable programs for disadvantaged children, and empower young people through education and opportunity. The foundation also supports spinal cord research through the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis.

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records and sold out stadiums around the world. Emilio and Gloria Estefan together have won 26 Grammy Awards® – but their music is only half the story. From the heart of Havana to the streets of Miami came a cultural phenomenon unlike anything the music industry had ever seen. “On Your Feet!” is a new Broadway musical that follows the Estefans’ ‘American Dream’ journey to superstardom, set to their chart-topping, smash hits, including “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “1-2-3,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Mi Tierra,” Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” and “Reach,” in addition to an original song written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan. The New York Times raves, “the very air in the room seems to vibrate in this fresh, flashy and undeniably crowd-pleasing new musical. Resist if you dare!” Since opening, “On Your Feet!” has also received nominations for Tony Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards and Drama League Awards.

As Thomas Rhett continues his “his journey to stardom” (TODAY), he makes waves with the fastest rising single of his career, “Star Of The Show.” “The early success of ‘Star’ suggests another personal highlight could well be on the horizon” (Billboard) as the track climbs the Top 15 on Country radio charts this week. Known for his “retro, soul-inspired danceable mix of arena-sized tunes and hooky melodies” (Associated Press), the newly released 18-track “Tangled Up Deluxe” (The Valory Music Co.) includes his latest single and is filled with party anthems, dance tunes, drinking songs, love ballads and five never-before-heard tracks including a remix of the CMA, ACM and Billboard Music Award-winning “Die A Happy Man.” Produced by Thomas Rhett and a combination of music’s most respected and fresh talent, the dynamic singer has the “winning blend of sentimental songwriting, slick production and a smooth vocal” (USA TODAY) with the 2x platinum six-week No. 1 “Die A Happy Man,” along with the platinum-certified No. 1 “T-Shirt” and No. 1 “Crash And Burn.” For more information and a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit www.thomasrhett.com.

Fergie, an eight-time Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum solo artist and vocalist for The Black Eyed Peas, is putting the finishing touches on the follow-up album to her 2006 solo release “The Dutchess.” Her debut single, “M.I.L.F. $” from her forthcoming sophomore album “Double Dutchess,” debuted at No. 2 on the iTunes chart and has racked up over 135 million YouTube/VEVO views since its release. Fergie’s latest, “Life Goes On” was called “essential” by Entertainment Weekly, and Noisey raved, “a perfect banger: heartfelt, emotional…” Fergie’s solo album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 and spent 94 weeks on the chart. “The Dutchess” went on to sell 7.2 million copies and 28.5 million tracks worldwide and spawned three No. 1 hits on the Hot 100: “London Bridge,” “Glamorous,” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” as well as the Top 5 singles “Fergalicious” and “Clumsy.” In 2014, she released the multi-platinum single “L.A.LOVE (la la)”. Fergie also released four multi-platinum albums with The Black Eyed Peas, with whom she has sold more than 32 million albums and 60 million singles worldwide.

Jenny McCarthy is an actress, comedian, host and New York Times best-selling author known for her unique combination of intelligence, outrageousness, unpredictability and humor. She is a regular on the airwaves with “The Jenny McCarthy Show,” her sensational daily live morning radio show on SiriusXM, discussing relationships, pop culture and current events. As part of her SiriusXM show, Jenny recently launched a new series, “Jenny McCarthy’s Inner Circle.” Jenny and her guests are joined by a community of listeners for a more in-depth conversation where they are able speak candidly with a personal touch, and Jenny’s signature brand of wit and humor

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017” is produced by dick clark productions with Ryan Seacrest, Allen Shapiro and Mike Mahan serving as executive producers and Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are co-executive producers. Larry Klein is producer.

The complete lineup Saturday night, December 31 is:

7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Central – “DICK CLARK’S PRIMETIME NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2017 – Part 1”

9:00 – 10:00 p.m. Central – “DICK CLARK’S PRIMETIME NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2017 – Part 2”

10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Central – ACTION 2 NEWS AT TEN

10:30 p.m. – 12:09 a.m. Central – “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2017 – Part 1″

12:09 – 1:13 a.m. Central – “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2017 – Part 2”

