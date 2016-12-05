Green Bay mayor, ‘humbled and apologetic’, says he’ll serve out term

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says he intends to remain in office following Monday’s conclusion of his campaign finance case, but he hasn’t made up his mind if he’ll run for re-election.

The mayor held a news conference with his attorney Monday after he was sentenced to 40 hours of community service and a $4,000 fine for violating Wisconsin’s campaign finance laws. Schmitt appeared before Judge Mitchell Metropulos in a Brown County Court room where he pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges related to the violations.

The mayor has to serve the community service hours at an organization of his choice within the next 60 days.

“I’m here today both humbled and apologetic for the mistakes I’ve made in my campaign finances,” Schmitt said at a news conference at the New Community Shelter, where he plans to serve some of his community service.

Schmitt says he accepted the sentence and would not be making excuses, but he admitted he made “sloppy errors.”

“I know many of you wonder how this could happen. My explanation is simple: I was often in a hurry to get my finance reports completed. I did not fully understand the campaign finance laws and I should have had an accountant or an attorney handle my campaign bookkeeping and reports. None of this is an excuse. It is, as I said, an explanation,” Schmitt said.

Despite calls for the mayor to step down, Schmitt says he will continue to serve out his term, and that he looks forward to serving the community. Schmitt said “one event does not make a reputation,” and that he understands some people in the city have “disdain” for him.

As he was handing down the sentence, Judge Metropulos told Schmitt that he has endangered his own political career, but not the public. That’s the reason the judge gave for no jail or probation.

The mayor spoke before the sentence was handed down, apologizing to the court, his family, and the citizens of Green Bay.

“This will never happen again. I am really sorry,” Schmitt told the judge.

Campaign finance records show the mayor accepted thousands in illegal donations while running for mayor between 2011 and 2015.

In 2015, special investigator Bruce Landgraf, acting upon a request to investigate the mayor’s campaign donations, filed subpoenas for bank records held in the name of Friends of Jim Schmitt.

An unsealed affidavit shows investigators found 20 instances in which the campaign received donations from a single donor that exceeded the $1,040 legal limit. Eighteen of those returns were amended after allegations about possible illegal donations were made public.

Landgraf recommended Schmitt receive the $4,000 fine and be ordered to serve 40 hours of community service at a homeless meal program in Green Bay. Schmitt also agreed to dissolve his campaign committee and donate $26,000 of the excess donations to the School Fund.

Landgraf Monday described the mayor’s actions as a “cover up.”

Schmitt’s attorney told the judge a $1,500 fine would be sufficient punishment, and that the mayor’s compliance with the investigation is “unprecedented.” The attorney said the “embarrassment” suffered by Schmitt should be taken into account in sentencing.

Landgraf told the judge the mayor “chose to lie”, and it cannot be ignored the he is a public figure. However, he also noted that the mayor is a first-time offender. “Only in repeat and serious felony offenses are these criminal,” Landgraf stated before the judge.

Schmitt has said any irregularities were not intentional, but agreed to plead guilty to avoid jail time.

Judge Metropolus disagreed, telling the mayor that there was intent, and that he wouldn’t be sitting in criminal court if it was an honest mistake.

The mayor is serving his fourth term in office and has rejected calls from some aldermen to step down.

David VanderLeest, a candidate who unsuccessfully ran against Schmitt, has filed an affidavit stating that under state law, Schmitt’s charges cannot be pleaded down. The document claims the court is required to sentence Schmitt to jail, and the candidate is required to forfeit their right to office.

During Schmitt’s news conference, VanderLeest tried to ask a question about a hypothetical recall, but was denied by Schmitt’s attorney.

Wisconsin State Rep. Eric Genrich (D-Green Bay) released a statement saying the city council has an “important responsibility” to respond.

“In criminal justice terms, this matter has been resolved, but Green Bay’s common council has yet to formulate an appropriate response. Theirs is an important responsibility, and I trust they will bear that burden with the seriousness it requires. “As we move beyond this unfortunate chapter in our city’s history, it is more important than ever that we come together to advance our community in a spirit of goodwill and respect for one another and the rule of law. I look forward to continuing to do my part in that effort, both in my capacity as a citizen of Green Bay and as a representative of its people.” – Rep. Genrich

