Wisconsin judge refuses to halt election recount

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – A federal judge has ruled that Wisconsin’s presidential election recount will continue, according to our sister station WKOW.

On Friday morning, Judge James Peterson denied a request by supporters of President-elect Donald Trump to halt the recount.

The judge said there was nothing about the recount that impugns the integrity of Wisconsin’s voting system.

Clerks have been recounting the ballots for days, with several counties completing the process prior to the Dec. 12 deadline.

The suit seeking to stop the recall was filed last Thursday by Great America PAC, Stop Hillary PAC, and Wisconsin voter Ronald R. Johnson. Their filing argued the recount “threatens to violate the Equal Protection rights” of Johnson and other Wisconsin voters, citing the Supreme Court’s decision on Bush v. Gore in the 2000 presidential election recount.

The recount was requested by Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who said she was acting on information that Wisconsin voting machines were vulnerable to hackers.

Stein also requested recounts in Michigan and Pennsylvania. Those recounts are currently on hold pending court rulings.