Green Bay gets EPA money to replace lead pipes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Federal funds will cover the cost of replacing lead pipes in Green Bay.

Gov. Scott Walker says Titletown is the first community to get financial aid through the Lead Service Line Replacement Funding program.

The deal is worth $500,000. The Green Bay Water Utility will be reimbursed for replacement of lead pipes on 161 residential properties.

Crews will remove the lead service line from the water main to the connection point inside the home.

“Providing safe drinking water is a high public health priority and this is another example of DNR’s efforts to work with communities on effective solutions,” Governor Walker said. “Green Bay has been working diligently through the years to remove old lead service lines, and we applaud this latest initiative to identify affected properties and develop helpful resources for property owners to get the work done.”

The estimated cost per line is $3,500. The city is working with plumbers that will contract with homeowners.

The announcement comes after the United States Environmental Protection Agency gave the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources flexibility for using federal money to fund water infrastructure projects.