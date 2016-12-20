Anderson to stand trial next summer for deadly 2015 fire

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A trial is scheduled for June 2017 for an Oneida woman accused of starting a deadly house fire in Hobart in June of 2015.

Roni Anderson, 48, is facing felony murder and arson charges.

The fire killed Harold Ambrosius, who was 89 years old. Prosecutors say Anderson was his friend; she would clean his home from time to time and kept him company.

Her motive for setting the fire remains unclear.

Anderson will have another date in court next month.

Her jury trial is scheduled to start June 23.