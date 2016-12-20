Assault suspect found after jumping from Fond du Lac balcony

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) – An Illinois man is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail following an assault Monday afternoon.

On Dec. 19, at 5:54 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of N. Peters Ave for a report of a man assaulting a woman.

Police determined the suspect and the victim were inside an apartment. They heard a cry for help and went inside, according to the Fond du Lac Police Department.

Officers found the 19-year-old victim, but the suspect was gone. They determined he had jumped off the second story balcony and ran away.

The suspect broke into a nearby storage garage where he was located by the K-9 unit.

The 22-year-old Illinois man was taken into custody on a number of charges including Battery, Recklessly Endangering Safety, and False Imprisonment.

 

