Assembly speaker open to raising fees at Wisconsin parks

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he is open to raising fees on campers at Wisconsin state parks “if a case can be made.”

Vos said in an interview Tuesday that he generally believes in user fees as a way to pay for services. Raising camping fees was one of several revenue-generating ideas that the state Department of Natural Resources listed as required by the Legislature.

Gov. Scott Walker has not said whether he will propose any such fee increases in the state budget he submits to the Legislature early next year.

But Vos says “I have always believed that services should be paid for by user fees. If you’re a camper, you should pay the cost for keeping that campsite the one week you want to rent it.”

