Attorney withdraws from Neenah cycle shop standoff case

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – The attorney for a man charged in a Neenah motorcycle shop standoff has withdrawn from the case.

David Keck, who was representing Brian Flatoff, tells Action 2 News he has taken a position outside of Wisconsin with the National Domestic Violence and Firearms Resource Center.

“I have taken a position outside of the state, which unfortunately starts before the trial date in March,” Keck wrote in an email to Action 2 News. “So in fairness to everyone, I believe it is best if a new attorney can take over this complex case as soon as possible.”

Flatoff is facing a jury trial on 16 felony charges related to the standoff at Eagle Nation Cycles.

Investigators say Flatoff, intoxicated and upset about a motorcycle, took hostages at the shop on the morning of Dec. 5, 2015.

Hostage ML Funk, armed with a handgun, escaped the building and was shot and killed by police. Investigators said officers believed Funk was the suspect.

Flatoff is charged with Felony Murder in Funk’s death.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said no charges would be filed against the officers who shot at Funk, and ruled they were justified in their use of deadly force.

“They (the officers) were wrong, but the evidence demonstrates that their beliefs were genuine,” Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel said.

Funk’s widow filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. She claims the officers who fired at her husband used unnecessary and excessive force. The city has asked a judge to dismiss the suit.

Flatoff’s trial is scheduled to begin March 13, 2017. Online court records did not list a new attorney for Flatoff.