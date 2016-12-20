Coast Guard proposes removing classic lenses from Algoma, Kewaunee lighthouses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WBAY) – The U.S. Coast Guard is proposing removing the classic Fresnel lenses from the pierhead lighthouses in Algoma and Kewaunee.

The Coast Guard says the lenses are deteriorating because of “harsh environmental conditions, including temperature fluctuations and ultraviolet rays.”

The Fresnel lenses would be replaced with modern LED lanterns, which are more energy efficient and the Coast Guard says they’re more dependable.

It says it may loan the Fresnel lenses to a local museum to be displayed and maintained in a controlled environment.

The Coast Guard is accepting public comments on the proposal until January 31, 2017. Email Wayne Kean at Wayne.E.Kean@uscg.mil or send mail to:

Wayne Kean

Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit

3653 River Rd.

Cincinnati, OH 45204