Davante Adams looks to bounce back after drops

2 catches, 25 yards. That’s all of the production Davante Adams had against the Chicago Bears, but it’s the two drops in the end zone that Adams won’t forget.

“Beat myself up a little bit for it just because I wanna be out there making plays just like I have been all year so when it doesn’t happen it gets frustrating,” said Adams.

Drops were an issue for Adams back in the 2015 season, but this year that hasn’t been the case. Adams has 65 catches for 922 yards and 9 touchdowns, making no excuse for one bad performance.

“The first one obviously I couldn’t see it very well but it’s no excuse you gotta make the play. People don’t care about that. Focus on the second one I believe. It felt like the ball was in the air for 10 years and it kinda snuck up on me, try to use the body in between body and then hands on the catch but you just gotta make that. I’ve made it a million times.”

So after two tough drops, is it more encouraging to hear from your teammates right away? Or is silence truly golden?

“You gotta know that it makes you feel good knowing that everybody is there for you. Your teammates your coaches, but obviously I’m the type of guy who just wants to be left alone sometimes,” said Adams.

Fellow wide receiver Jordy Nelson added, “To be honest with you I didn’t say anything to him because I’ve been in that spot and you don’t wanna talk to anyone.”

I just went over to him and said don’t throw your helmet down like that, in case we gotta go back out on the field. If there’s a sudden change I don’t want you to be helmetless and I got a little chuckle out of him, but no I’ll keep going to him that’s not gonna stop at all. That guys a big time play maker for us and he has all the confidence in the world and a couple drops isn’t gonna put a dent in that,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers.