Disney among 6 retailers stopping on-call shift scheduling

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Disney and Aeropostale are among six retailers that have agreed to stop using on-call shift scheduling following an inquiry by a coalition of nine attorneys general.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says an estimated 50,000 workers nationwide will benefit from the agreement.

On-call shift scheduling requires employees to call work before a scheduled shift to find out if they have to work that day. It’s a burden for workers who need to arrange child care.

Rounding out the six companies are Carter’s, David’s Tea, PacSun and Zumiez. They’re among 15 retailers who received a joint letter from the attorneys general.

The other nine companies – American Eagle, Payless, Coach, Forever 21, Vans, Justice Just for Girls, BCBG Maxazria, Tilly’s Inc. and Uniqlo – say they don’t use on-call scheduling or have recently ended it.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)