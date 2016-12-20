Former Brillion Iron Works employee looks for new job with help and “persistence”

BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) – Downtown Brillion is decorated with holiday spirit. You can also find signs saying “Brillion: Small city, big hearts.”

But hearts were broken when the Brillion Iron Works foundry shut down in November.

The foundry shutting down put more than 340 workers out of work.

“That’s my family that just got broke up, you know, really, I miss everybody,” said Former Brillion Iron Works Employee Dan Klimesh.

Klimesh played a part in the foundry’s operation for 29 years. He’s never applied for a job in his adult life and now has to learn new skills to be hired in the 21st Century.

“We’re getting an education now let me tell ya,” said Klimesh.

Providing that education is the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board.

It opened up a Brillion Iron Works Job Center at the end of November.

“They know how to do the jobs that this region needs, where they need help is basic computer skills, job search strategies, and how to find a job in the 21st century,” Fox Valley Workforce Development Board CEO Anthony Snyder.

Klimesh says he’s ready to move forward, gain the skills, and land another job.

“Persistence is going to get me there, that’s been a thing my whole life,” said Klimesh.

The workforce development board didn’t tell us how many workers were placed yet, but said jobs are ready to be filled.

“I am confident that if these folks put in time and energy into the job search, we won’t need to have these doors open for more than 2 months,” said Snyder.