Former ‘Toys for Tots’ volunteer accused for stealing toys

Allison Weeks, KRON Published: Updated:
Tammy Strickland arrest
Screengrab from video provided by Polk County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (KRON)—Florida deputies are investigating a holiday theft that took toys from kids in Polk County who need them most.

Tammy Strickland was arrested for allegedly stealing from Toys for Tots.

Strickland, who deputies say is a former Toys for Tots volunteer is accused of filing more than two dozen applications using 40 fake children’s names to get toys from the organization, according to deputies.

At a news conference, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held up Strickland’s mug shot side-by-side with a picture of Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

“You’re going where we lock up Grinches,” Judd said. “It’s called the county jail, or Grinch City.”

