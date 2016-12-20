Fox Cities Exhibition Center unveils logo, opens website for bookings

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – Marketing for the Fox Cities Exhibition Center is ratcheting up with the debut of a website for booking events and a logo for promoting the facility, which is scheduled to open next fall in Appleton.

The website www.fcexhibitioncenter.com was developed by B2 Web Studios of Appleton. Groups can book events online and look at floor plans for the exhibition center and the adjoining Radisson Paper Valley Hotel. It will also have updates on the building’s construction.

The logo was created by A2Z Design of Appleton for use in advertising, signage and stationery.

Appleton officials say the logo was inspired by the 82-foot lighted spire that’s a signature piece of the exhibition center’s design, and the colors are meant to reflect the natural hues of the building and its park-like setting.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held in September. The exhibition center will have 30,000 square feet facility, plus another 17,000 square feet of outdoor space incorporated with Jones Park.

Discussions about an exhibition and meeting center for the Fox Cities started nearly 30 years ago. Ten municipalities reached an agreement to fund the project with a 3 percent hotel room tax. The City of Appleton will put $4 million into the project, including road construction, and it will own the facility, which will be managed by the Radisson Paper Valley Hotel.

