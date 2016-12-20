Fox Valley Metro PD is trying to lift your spirits on traffic stops

Related Coverage Suicide Prevention Resources

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) – Having the flashing lights of a squad car in your rearview mirror, doesn’t usually make people very happy. But Fox Valley Metro Police are hoping their stops will help lift the spirit of others this holiday season.

It’s the beginning of Officer Tiffany Tesch’s shift and she’s already found a vehicle in violation of the law. But instead of giving the driver a ticket, Tesch is spreading holiday cheer.

Fox Valley Metro PD has teamed up with the Center for Suicide Awareness to help lift the spirit of others this holiday season.

According to Executive Director Barb Bigalke, “We at the Center for Suicide Awareness see that a lot of times people really are down, and yet you look around and everything on TV is happy and gift giving. What happens when you’re not in the holiday spirit, so to speak?”

That’s where these gift bags full of goodies like toiletries and coupons and gift cards for gas or Christmas toys come in handy. Officers with Fox Valley Metro have been carrying the bags in their squads and as their body cameras have captured, they’re making a difference for the people who are receiving them.

Officer Michael Lambie from Fox Valley Metro PD says, “Instead of a citation or maybe a warning, we’re trying to lift their spirits this time of year and give them something, a little bit of a gift to help them, make their spirit rise and make this holiday a little easier on them.”

It’s an experience that’s not only meaningful for the recipient, but one that the officers cherish being a part of too.

Gary Schaumberg from Seymour received one of the bags. He says, “I thank her very much. They do a great job. The police are very underrated.”

“No matter who you are, what you do, what you wear, where you live, it doesn’t matter. If you can do little things to make other people’s live better or easier, I think it’s something that is worth putting effort into,” adds Officer Tesch.