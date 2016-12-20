Gov. Walker asks Trump for more control over refugees

The Associated Press Published:
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks as Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker listens during the first Republican presidential debate at the Quicken Loans Arena Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks as Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker listens during the first Republican presidential debate at the Quicken Loans Arena Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is asking President-elect Donald Trump to give his state more authority in determining how many refugees can come from countries with ties to terrorism.

Walker sent Trump a letter Tuesday making that request and also asking that his incoming administration not block a state law requiring drug tests for childless adults on food stamps. Walker is also asking for the authority to allow wolf hunting after a federal court blocked it in 2014.

It’s unclear how quickly Trump could move to address Walker’s concerns, some of which are tied up in courts and may require law changes.

But Walker tells The Associated Press he has spoken with Vice President-elect Mike Pence about these issues and is optimistic Trump will address them quickly.

