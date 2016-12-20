Green Bay accepts bid on Colburn Pool, use bonds for project

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – In a project that has more ups and downs than the Zippin Pippin, the Green Bay City Council voted Tuesday night to move forward with the Colburn Park pool project.

The city council accepted the lowest bid, which still came in $2.3 million over what the city and private donors had raised, and voted 7-5 to use bonds to cover the difference.

Colburn Park has the only Olympic-size pool in the city, but it was old, leaking, and was becoming too costly to maintain. The city guaranteed $3.5 million if neighborhood supporters raised $1 million, and they succeeded.

The city didn’t receive any bids close to that amount, though. The city council could have killed the project or sent it out for bids again, but the council sent it back to the finance committee to find the money.

The finance committee said no to tapping into the excess stadium tax money, saying it didn’t want to take any more money away from infrastructure projects. It recommended using bonds over raising taxes or fees.

Miron Construction will receive the project.

They hope to start construction next spring and open the pool in 2018.

Elise Lasecki, vice president of the Green Bay Swim Club, said, “A 50-meter pool is irreplaceable in this community. It’s irreplaceable. It’s going to open up to be able to have venues here in the summer, hopefully some swim meets — we know some swim meets — and for my kids, you know, they love swimming. And this training opportunity for us is, you know, you can’t replace it. You need the 50 meters. You need the Olympic pool.”

Council members talked about meeting with contractors to discuss ways to reduce costs.