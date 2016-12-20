High school basketball scores: December 20

Basketball graphic

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner

BOYS BASKETBALL
Altoona 64, Menomonie 52

Appleton West 73, Kaukauna 69

Arrowhead 67, Catholic Memorial 62

Assumption 67, Antigo 65, 2OT

Auburndale 64, Marathon 61

Barneveld 76, Monticello 18

Bay Port 75, Green Bay Southwest 60

Beaver Dam 57, Slinger 52

Beloit Memorial 55, Janesville Parker 29

Black Hawk 86, Albany 40

Bloomer 79, Cumberland 39

Brookfield Central 74, West Allis Central 62

Clintonville 56, Freedom 50

Cochrane-Fountain City 71, Melrose-Mindoro 49

Columbus Catholic 86, Owen-Withee 64

De Pere 63, Ashwaubenon 54

DeForest 58, Mount Horeb 50

Delavan-Darien 74, Big Foot 52

Durand 64, Arcadia 48

Eau Claire North 67, Superior 45

Edgar 60, Abbotsford 26

Eleva-Strum 58, Augusta 50

Elkhorn Area 69, Clinton 45

Ellsworth 67, Colfax 48

Fond du Lac 64, Neenah 61

Fort Atkinson 61, Milton 42

Franklin 89, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 60

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 56, Rushford-Peterson, Minn. 45

Grafton 63, Milwaukee Lutheran 55

Grantsburg 53, Clear Lake 50

Greenfield 73, Shorewood 61

Gresham Community 60, Almond-Bancroft 58

Hamilton 64, Badger 49

Hastings, Minn. 99, Hudson 86

Hayward 89, Spooner 50

Independence 67, Gilmanton 53

Iola-Scandinavia 79, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62

Janesville Craig 55, Madison Memorial 54

Juda 71, Parkview 35

Kenosha Indian Trail 76, Wilmot Union 44

Kiel 84, Random Lake 73

Kimberly 53, Appleton East 40

Kohler 59, Oostburg 55

La Crosse Central 79, Holmen 43

La Crosse Logan 81, Sparta 69

Laona-Wabeno 85, Florence 55

Lena 77, Wausaukee 49

Little Chute 69, Waupaca 59

Living Word Lutheran 74, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 32

Luck 68, Clayton 39

Luxemburg-Casco 76, Marinette 75

Madison East 68, Verona Area 51

Madison West 66, Sun Prairie 51

Mauston 82, Tomah 77, OT

Medford Area 76, Stanley-Boyd 54

Menomonee Falls 113, Kenosha Tremper 82

Merrill 62, Marshfield 60, 2OT

Middleton 76, Madison La Follette 44

Milwaukee School of Languages 83, Lakeshore Christian 40

Mondovi 65, Lake Holcombe 59

Muskego 63, Kettle Moraine 60

Newman Catholic 82, Northland Lutheran 54

Onalaska 79, Aquinas 39

Oneida Nation 71, Saint Thomas Aquinas 33

Oregon 50, Evansville 41

Oshkosh West 72, Appleton North 60

Pecatonica 58, Argyle 38

Peshtigo 79, Gillett 29

Pewaukee 69, New Berlin West 44

Phillips 67, Rib Lake 61, OT

Pius XI Catholic 59, New Berlin Eisenhower 57

Portage 51, Sauk Prairie 39

Potosi 72, Benton 44

Prescott 67, Osceola 52

Racine Horlick 60, Racine St. Catherine’s 51

Rice Lake 72, Ashland 37

River Ridge 73, Belmont 29

Royall 73, Weston 29

Seymour 77, Green Bay East 60

Sheboygan South 66, Green Bay Preble 61

Shiocton 53, Pacelli 48

Shoreland Lutheran 45, Lake Country Lutheran 43

St. Marys Springs 65, Lomira 48

Stevens Point 67, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 60

Stratford 48, Pittsville 46

Suring 50, Crivitz 47

Turner 84, Dodgeville 64

Unity 71, Frederic 38

Watertown 58, West Bend East 50

Waukesha South 56, Waukesha North 53

Waukesha West 65, Mukwonago 61

Wauwatosa West 88, Greendale 68

West Bend West 77, Oconomowoc 55

West De Pere 68, Menasha 56

Weyauwega-Fremont 87, Manawa 74

Whitefish Bay 78, Germantown 71

Whitnall 78, Brown Deer 74

Wild Rose 72, Bowler 20

Wisconsin Lutheran 66, Hartford Union 48

Xavier 79, New London 70

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Amery 46, Glenwood City 28

Appleton North 60, Oshkosh West 40

Aquinas 59, Onalaska 58

Arrowhead 72, Catholic Memorial 38

Bangor 64, Blair-Taylor 26

Barron 48, Ladysmith 46

Bay Port 57, Green Bay Southwest 38

Big Foot 63, Parkview 34

Brillion 50, Two Rivers 48

Burlington 71, Elkhorn Area 34

Cassville 54, Wauzeka-Steuben 43

Cedarburg 63, Milwaukee Vincent 50

Chilton 50, Roncalli 38

Chippewa Falls 61, Superior 29

Clayton 57, Luck 12

Clinton 70, Brodhead 58

Colby 53, Medford Area 46

Crivitz 57, Lena 35

Cuba City 66, Iowa-Grant 53

Cudahy 48, South Milwaukee 33

DeForest 35, Mount Horeb 29

Durand 62, Baldwin-Woodville 55

Ellsworth 74, Hope Academy, Minn. 16

Fall Creek 38, Thorp 28

Franklin 42, Hamilton 30

Grafton 48, Lake Country Lutheran 43

Grantsburg 41, Turtle Lake 27

Green Bay Preble 64, Sheboygan South 41

Greenfield 61, Shorewood 47

Heritage Christian 52, Brookfield Academy 51

Holmen 55, La Crosse Central 30

Horicon 74, Madison Country Day 12

Kee, Lansing, Iowa 81, De Soto 68

Kettle Moraine 66, Muskego 65

Kewaskum 50, West Bend East 41

Kiel 43, Sheboygan Falls 30

Manitowoc Lutheran 66, Random Lake 45

Marshfield 47, Merrill 32

McDonell Central 53, Regis 46

Menominee Indian 56, Rosholt 45

Menomonie 71, New Richmond 44

Middleton 58, Verona Area 38

Milwaukee Academy of Science 80, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 75

Milwaukee King 80, Racine Horlick 47

Milwaukee Madison 57, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 51

Mineral Point 48, Darlington 39

Mishicot 53, St. Mary Catholic 38

Monona Grove 65, Madison Memorial 50

Mukwonago 55, Waukesha West 41

Neillsville 67, Spencer 22

Nekoosa 50, Wautoma 46

New Berlin Eisenhower 45, Pius XI Catholic 20

New Berlin West 44, Pewaukee 43

New Lisbon 49, Kickapoo 46

Niagara 59, Gillett 48

Northland Pines 62, Laona-Wabeno 19

Northwood 52, Webster 26

Oak Creek 60, Brookfield Central 47

Osseo-Fairchild 69, Stanley-Boyd 29

Owen-Withee 49, Gilman 31

Ozaukee 58, Sheboygan County Christian 38

Pardeeville 61, Berlin 53

Plymouth 75, Kenosha Indian Trail 42

Portage 57, Madison West 35

Racine Park 80, Shoreland Lutheran 48

Reedsville 65, Kohler 53

Saint Thomas More 53, West Allis Central 49

Seneca 60, Royall 26

Shawano Comm. 63, Oconto Falls 39

Sheboygan North 68, Manitowoc Lincoln 53

Shiocton 46, Pacelli 20

South Shore 59, Bayfield 40

Southern Door 40, Gibraltar 28

Southwestern 52, Fennimore 51

St. Croix Falls 62, Osceola 45

Tigerton 46, Port Edwards 41

Tomah 65, Mauston 49

Tri-County 70, Marion 30

Turner 61, Palmyra-Eagle 45

Union Grove 70, Badger 54

Unity 44, Frederic 26

Valders 67, New Holstein 25

Waterford 54, Delavan-Darien 39

Waukesha South 51, Waukesha North 36

Waupun 48, Campbellsport 43

Wausau West 58, D.C. Everest 48

Wausaukee 63, Florence 34

West Allis Nathan Hale 78, Oconomowoc 58

West Salem 58, Adams-Friendship 43

Westosha Central 63, Obama SCTE 8

Weyauwega-Fremont 58, Manawa 47

Whitewater 71, Jefferson 47

Whitnall 87, Brown Deer 56

Wild Rose 54, Bowler 53

Winneconne 59, North Fond du Lac 30

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 57, Iola-Scandinavia 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Tomahawk vs. Elcho, ppd.

