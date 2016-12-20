High school basketball scores: December 20

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner
Altoona 64, Menomonie 52
Appleton West 73, Kaukauna 69
Arrowhead 67, Catholic Memorial 62
Assumption 67, Antigo 65, 2OT
Auburndale 64, Marathon 61
Barneveld 76, Monticello 18
Bay Port 75, Green Bay Southwest 60
Beaver Dam 57, Slinger 52
Beloit Memorial 55, Janesville Parker 29
Black Hawk 86, Albany 40
Bloomer 79, Cumberland 39
Brookfield Central 74, West Allis Central 62
Clintonville 56, Freedom 50
Cochrane-Fountain City 71, Melrose-Mindoro 49
Columbus Catholic 86, Owen-Withee 64
De Pere 63, Ashwaubenon 54
DeForest 58, Mount Horeb 50
Delavan-Darien 74, Big Foot 52
Durand 64, Arcadia 48
Eau Claire North 67, Superior 45
Edgar 60, Abbotsford 26
Eleva-Strum 58, Augusta 50
Elkhorn Area 69, Clinton 45
Ellsworth 67, Colfax 48
Fond du Lac 64, Neenah 61
Fort Atkinson 61, Milton 42
Franklin 89, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 60
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 56, Rushford-Peterson, Minn. 45
Grafton 63, Milwaukee Lutheran 55
Grantsburg 53, Clear Lake 50
Greenfield 73, Shorewood 61
Gresham Community 60, Almond-Bancroft 58
Hamilton 64, Badger 49
Hastings, Minn. 99, Hudson 86
Hayward 89, Spooner 50
Independence 67, Gilmanton 53
Iola-Scandinavia 79, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62
Janesville Craig 55, Madison Memorial 54
Juda 71, Parkview 35
Kenosha Indian Trail 76, Wilmot Union 44
Kiel 84, Random Lake 73
Kimberly 53, Appleton East 40
Kohler 59, Oostburg 55
La Crosse Central 79, Holmen 43
La Crosse Logan 81, Sparta 69
Laona-Wabeno 85, Florence 55
Lena 77, Wausaukee 49
Little Chute 69, Waupaca 59
Living Word Lutheran 74, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 32
Luck 68, Clayton 39
Luxemburg-Casco 76, Marinette 75
Madison East 68, Verona Area 51
Madison West 66, Sun Prairie 51
Mauston 82, Tomah 77, OT
Medford Area 76, Stanley-Boyd 54
Menomonee Falls 113, Kenosha Tremper 82
Merrill 62, Marshfield 60, 2OT
Middleton 76, Madison La Follette 44
Milwaukee School of Languages 83, Lakeshore Christian 40
Mondovi 65, Lake Holcombe 59
Muskego 63, Kettle Moraine 60
Newman Catholic 82, Northland Lutheran 54
Onalaska 79, Aquinas 39
Oneida Nation 71, Saint Thomas Aquinas 33
Oregon 50, Evansville 41
Oshkosh West 72, Appleton North 60
Pecatonica 58, Argyle 38
Peshtigo 79, Gillett 29
Pewaukee 69, New Berlin West 44
Phillips 67, Rib Lake 61, OT
Pius XI Catholic 59, New Berlin Eisenhower 57
Portage 51, Sauk Prairie 39
Potosi 72, Benton 44
Prescott 67, Osceola 52
Racine Horlick 60, Racine St. Catherine’s 51
Rice Lake 72, Ashland 37
River Ridge 73, Belmont 29
Royall 73, Weston 29
Seymour 77, Green Bay East 60
Sheboygan South 66, Green Bay Preble 61
Shiocton 53, Pacelli 48
Shoreland Lutheran 45, Lake Country Lutheran 43
St. Marys Springs 65, Lomira 48
Stevens Point 67, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 60
Stratford 48, Pittsville 46
Suring 50, Crivitz 47
Turner 84, Dodgeville 64
Unity 71, Frederic 38
Watertown 58, West Bend East 50
Waukesha South 56, Waukesha North 53
Waukesha West 65, Mukwonago 61
Wauwatosa West 88, Greendale 68
West Bend West 77, Oconomowoc 55
West De Pere 68, Menasha 56
Weyauwega-Fremont 87, Manawa 74
Whitefish Bay 78, Germantown 71
Whitnall 78, Brown Deer 74
Wild Rose 72, Bowler 20
Wisconsin Lutheran 66, Hartford Union 48
Xavier 79, New London 70
Amery 46, Glenwood City 28
Appleton North 60, Oshkosh West 40
Aquinas 59, Onalaska 58
Arrowhead 72, Catholic Memorial 38
Bangor 64, Blair-Taylor 26
Barron 48, Ladysmith 46
Bay Port 57, Green Bay Southwest 38
Big Foot 63, Parkview 34
Brillion 50, Two Rivers 48
Burlington 71, Elkhorn Area 34
Cassville 54, Wauzeka-Steuben 43
Cedarburg 63, Milwaukee Vincent 50
Chilton 50, Roncalli 38
Chippewa Falls 61, Superior 29
Clayton 57, Luck 12
Clinton 70, Brodhead 58
Colby 53, Medford Area 46
Crivitz 57, Lena 35
Cuba City 66, Iowa-Grant 53
Cudahy 48, South Milwaukee 33
DeForest 35, Mount Horeb 29
Durand 62, Baldwin-Woodville 55
Ellsworth 74, Hope Academy, Minn. 16
Fall Creek 38, Thorp 28
Franklin 42, Hamilton 30
Grafton 48, Lake Country Lutheran 43
Grantsburg 41, Turtle Lake 27
Green Bay Preble 64, Sheboygan South 41
Greenfield 61, Shorewood 47
Heritage Christian 52, Brookfield Academy 51
Holmen 55, La Crosse Central 30
Horicon 74, Madison Country Day 12
Kee, Lansing, Iowa 81, De Soto 68
Kettle Moraine 66, Muskego 65
Kewaskum 50, West Bend East 41
Kiel 43, Sheboygan Falls 30
Manitowoc Lutheran 66, Random Lake 45
Marshfield 47, Merrill 32
McDonell Central 53, Regis 46
Menominee Indian 56, Rosholt 45
Menomonie 71, New Richmond 44
Middleton 58, Verona Area 38
Milwaukee Academy of Science 80, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 75
Milwaukee King 80, Racine Horlick 47
Milwaukee Madison 57, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 51
Mineral Point 48, Darlington 39
Mishicot 53, St. Mary Catholic 38
Monona Grove 65, Madison Memorial 50
Mukwonago 55, Waukesha West 41
Neillsville 67, Spencer 22
Nekoosa 50, Wautoma 46
New Berlin Eisenhower 45, Pius XI Catholic 20
New Berlin West 44, Pewaukee 43
New Lisbon 49, Kickapoo 46
Niagara 59, Gillett 48
Northland Pines 62, Laona-Wabeno 19
Northwood 52, Webster 26
Oak Creek 60, Brookfield Central 47
Osseo-Fairchild 69, Stanley-Boyd 29
Owen-Withee 49, Gilman 31
Ozaukee 58, Sheboygan County Christian 38
Pardeeville 61, Berlin 53
Plymouth 75, Kenosha Indian Trail 42
Portage 57, Madison West 35
Racine Park 80, Shoreland Lutheran 48
Reedsville 65, Kohler 53
Saint Thomas More 53, West Allis Central 49
Seneca 60, Royall 26
Shawano Comm. 63, Oconto Falls 39
Sheboygan North 68, Manitowoc Lincoln 53
Shiocton 46, Pacelli 20
South Shore 59, Bayfield 40
Southern Door 40, Gibraltar 28
Southwestern 52, Fennimore 51
St. Croix Falls 62, Osceola 45
Tigerton 46, Port Edwards 41
Tomah 65, Mauston 49
Tri-County 70, Marion 30
Turner 61, Palmyra-Eagle 45
Union Grove 70, Badger 54
Unity 44, Frederic 26
Valders 67, New Holstein 25
Waterford 54, Delavan-Darien 39
Waukesha South 51, Waukesha North 36
Waupun 48, Campbellsport 43
Wausau West 58, D.C. Everest 48
Wausaukee 63, Florence 34
West Allis Nathan Hale 78, Oconomowoc 58
West Salem 58, Adams-Friendship 43
Westosha Central 63, Obama SCTE 8
Weyauwega-Fremont 58, Manawa 47
Whitewater 71, Jefferson 47
Whitnall 87, Brown Deer 56
Wild Rose 54, Bowler 53
Winneconne 59, North Fond du Lac 30
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 57, Iola-Scandinavia 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Tomahawk vs. Elcho, ppd.