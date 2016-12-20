Ice chunk smashes into Minnesota driver’s car

MINNESOTA (WBAY) – A scary morning for a driver on Interstate 694 in Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a chunk of ice came off a semi trailer near Highway 36 and crashed into a car’s windshield. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The State Patrol says the driver was not cited, but the company will cover the costs to repair the person’s car.

“It is your responsibility to clear your vehicle before hitting the road. If you see a vehicle or semi that is not cleared, increase your following distance and pay attention in case ice or snow flies off the vehicle,” reads a post on the State Patrol’s Facebook page.

 

