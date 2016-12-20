Ice rinks at Appleton’s Pierce Park almost ready to open

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – The finishing touches are being completed right now on two ice rinks that will officially open Friday in Appleton’s Pierce Park.

They will replace rinks elsewhere– closed this year because of construction.

With the ice in place– Pierce Park is hosting skaters for the first time as a temporary move, because of construction at Jones Park, from the Fox Cities Exhibition Center, and Erb Park because of a pool renovation project.

Kabel Helmbrecht of the Appleton Parks and Rec Dept. said,”We had to come up with a new location and throughout some meetings and brain storming we came up with Pierce Park which is one of our community parks so we’re putting an ice rink underneath the pavilion as well as a hockey rink in the grass.”

The rink inside the pavilion is a first for Appleton—which allows the ice to be lit up at night– which is perfect for skaters.

“I just think this is awesome. Underneath the pavilion like this. You can’t get better than that. It will keep the kids warm, out of the wind, so I think this is perfect and great for the community,” said Ryan Richter of Appleton.

While the rinks officially open on Friday–it’s already attracting attention and interest on social media.

The location is one that’s also close to a number of neighborhoods.

Helmbrecht said,”It’s a large park. People know where it’s at. We really thought it was going to be cool underneath the pavilion. It’s lit. It will keep the snow off the ice. It will be easy for maintenance, and we just think it’s a neat location. It’s got a lot of history and a lot of popularity in the city here.”

The rinks will be open from noon to 8pm over Christmas break.

While there’s no charge to be out on the ice, you do have to supply your own skates.