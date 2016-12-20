Police: Driver found dead in crashed van had self-inflicted wound

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Police say the driver found dead in a crashed van Tuesday night shot himself.

The police chief tells Action 2 News they responded to a 911 call at 7:20 Tuesday night and found a van struck a tree in a yard at the intersection of Ashland Ave and Bond St.

Inside the front seat of the van, a young man was dead and paramedics could see he had a gunshot wound.

The driver has not been identified.

“Based on the investigation, the gunshot was the result of a self inflicted gunshot. No addition information will be released at this time,” reads a statement from the Green Bay Police Department.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide, you can find a list of resources here: http://wbay.com/2016/10/12/suicide-prevention-resources/