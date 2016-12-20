Marquette University purchases rare copy of “The Hobbit”

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) – Very precious. Marquette University has purchased a rare first edition of The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien.

The first edition, one of 1,500 in existence, has artwork drawn by author J.R.R. Tolkien.

The Hobbit was published on Sept. 21, 1937 by George Allen & Unwin. That first printing sold out before the end of the year, according to Marquette University.

Marquette has a collection of Tolkien works, including original manuscripts of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Although Tolkien accepted invitations to visit Marquette in the late 1950s, he canceled them “due to family concerns,” according to the university.

Tolkien never visited the United States.