Green Bay council votes to hire attorney on petition to remove Mayor Schmitt

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay’s city council voted 7-5 Tuesday night to hire an attorney to help them decide how to proceed with a petition to remove the mayor from office.

A petition-complaint to remove Mayor Jim Schmitt was filed earlier this month by a Green Bay resident, who’s asking the council to support his efforts.

City Council President Tom DeWane asked the council to discuss getting an outside attorney to help council members decide how to approach Vanidestine’s petition. The city attorney would have a clear conflict of interest.

The petition filed by Scott Vanidestine says he believes Schmitt got off easy after pleading guilty to violating campaign finance laws. He says the crimes are felonies, but the mayor pleaded to misdemeanors, getting a fine and community service and avoiding jail time.

Vanidestine says that’s not enough. He wants to see the mayor removed from office, but he needs the support of three-quarters of the city council to do it.

The mayor’s office is putting up a fight.

Schmitt’s attorney, Patrick Knight, responded to the petition saying it’s “legally baseless” and should be dismissed by the city council.

Knight says unless the city council comes up with a valid legal opinion from an outside attorney, he’ll have no choice but to believe that the “council intends to act with malice” and he’ll advise the mayor to seek legal action.