Oshkosh crossing guard plays Santa

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – School kids in Oshkosh got a special surprise Tuesday morning.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, crossing guard Richard McDougal dressed as Santa — but he also played the part, too.

He handed out stuffed animals donated by the Salvation Army and pencils he bought himself to the kids on his corner at Bowen St. and Melvin Ave. That’s near Webster Stanley School.

The giving wasn’t entirely one-sided: An appreciative parent gave McDougal a gift, too.

The Oshkosh school district starts its winter break on Friday.