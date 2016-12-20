Oshkosh crossing guard plays Santa

By Published:
Crossing guard dressed as Santa
(Photo: Oshkosh Police Dept.)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – School kids in Oshkosh got a special surprise Tuesday morning.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, crossing guard Richard McDougal dressed as Santa — but he also played the part, too.

He handed out stuffed animals donated by the Salvation Army and pencils he bought himself to the kids on his corner at Bowen St. and Melvin Ave. That’s near Webster Stanley School.

The giving wasn’t entirely one-sided: An appreciative parent gave McDougal a gift, too.

The Oshkosh school district starts its winter break on Friday.

Crossing guard dressed as Santa
(Photo: Oshkosh Police Dept.)

 

Related Posts

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s