OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Students at Oshkosh North worked to raise money to help children in war-torn countries.

They hosted a raffle for gift baskets during Tuesday night’s basketball game against Hortonville and raised $1,250.

They plan to donate the proceeds to INARA, a non-profit that provides assistance to children impacted by war.

Right now the organization’s main focus is on children from Syria.