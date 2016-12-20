Oshkosh trucker killed in Illinois crash

ILLINOIS (WBAY) – An Oshkosh trucker has been killed in a crash on I-55 in Illinois.

The Illinois State Police identified the victim as William Hansen, 60, Oshkosh.

The crash happen at about 3:23 a.m. on I-55 northbound, just south of Route 53, in Will County.

The preliminary investigation shows Hansen’s vehicle rear-ended another truck on the interstate.

Hansen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Illinois State Police did not say if the driver of the other truck, Samer Hraish of Wheaton, IL, was hurt.

There were no passengers in either truck.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigation the crash.

