Rodgers, Lang, Clinton-Dix named to Pro Bowl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Three Green Bay Packers players were named to the Pro Bowl team by the NFL Tuesday, and five more were named as alternates.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers gets his sixth Pro Bowl selection. It’s the first for guard T.J. Lang and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Rodgers, who’s turned down a trip to Hawaii before, leads the league in games with multiple passing touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s tied for second in the NFL in passing touchdowns and passing touchdowns percentage. He’s tied for fourth in touchdown/interception ratio, fifth in passer rating, and sixth in passing yards. The Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan was named the starter.

Lang, an eight-year veteran, was named an alternate the past two seasons. According to the Packers, his 89 starts since 2011 are the most by a Packers offensive player, and his blocks rank in the top 10 in yards per game, yards per carry, and scoring. Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys and Brandon Scherff of the Washington Redskins were named as starters.

Clinton-Dix, now in his third year in the NFL, is the first Packers safety named to the Pro Bowl since 2010. He’s on the roster as a free safety behind the Minnesota Vikings’ Harrison Smith. Clinton-Dix is tied for second for interceptions this season — and tied for first for interceptions by a safety. He has the most interceptions by a Packers safety in a single season since 2011, and is the first Packers player to have two interceptions in two games in the same season since 2011.

Packers tackle David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Jordy Nelson were named first alternates for the Pro Bowl.

Wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive tackle Mike Daniels and fullback Aaron Ripowski were also named as alternates. They can move up in the roster if other players at that position decline or are injured.

The Oakland Raiders had the most players selected to the Pro Bowl, with seven. The Falcons’ six players was best in the NFC.

The NFC versus AFC showdown is on January 29, 2017, at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, after years at the Aloha Bowl in Hawaii. It will be broadcast by ESPN.

