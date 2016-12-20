Sheboygan Falls girl posthumously awarded Carnegie Medal for heroism

PITTSBURGH, PA (WBAY) – A Sheboygan Falls girl who died after attempting to save her siblings during a house fire has been posthumously honored with the Carnegie Medal.

The medal is given out for “extraordinary civilian heroism”, to those who risk their lives to save other people.

Natalie Martin, 11, died of complications from smoke inhalation following the Jan. 26 blaze at her home.

Natalie and her three siblings– Benjamin Martin, 10; Jenna J. Martin, 9; and Carter Maki, 7–were home when fire broke out in the basement.

Natalie Martin noticed the fire and woke her sister Jenna. She helped Jenna downstairs and out a door to safety. Jenna ran to a neighbor’s home to get help.

As smoke filled the home, Natalie braved the conditions in effort to rescue her brothers Benjamin and Carter, who were also upstairs.

Firefighters found Natalie, Benjamin, and Carter in a bedroom. The three children later died of smoke inhalation.

A 94-page report released by investigators ruled cause of the fire as undetermined. However, the report states that the fire likely started in a playroom near a sectional couch, which may have been ignited by faulty electrical wiring around a ceiling light or by the bulb itself.