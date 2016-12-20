State wants public input on Chronic Wasting Disease response plan

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – There’s increased concern about the health of Wisconsin’s whitetail deer. Starting December 20, people in Wisconsin are encouraged to offer their input about a disease spreading within the state’s deer herd.

First discovered in 2002 near Mt. Horeb in Dane County, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has now been found in wild deer in 19 Wisconsin counties.

Over the past several months, the Department of Natural Resources; Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection; and the Wisconsin Conservation Congress have started reviewing the state’s 15-year CWD response plan.

Increased funding for research, testing, bio-security and safety are among the many action items on the table— and the opinions of stakeholders, like hunters, are now being sought before a final recommendation is presented to the Natural Resources Board in March.

“The funding for CWD management was waned as public interest has waned, and trying to reawaken that and recognize that if we’re going to do this right it’s going to take some real resources to invest in it to guarantee a product and generate results that are noticeable, because that’s one of the criticisms at this point is, well what has happened or what has changed,” DNR regional wildlife biologist Jeff Pritzl said. “The disease has pretty much been allowed to just progress as it happens naturally, and we’re just basically watching it happen and watching it unfold.”

Whitetail deer in Northeast Wisconsin may be safe for now, but the threat of CWD is growing closer.

“What we have seen is a trend in the occurrence rate within the core endemic area of a higher prevalence of the disease, and it’s getting higher and higher and higher. It hasn’t yet hit that threshold of where you’re seeing measurable losses in the deer population, and what we’re hoping is that it doesn’t take that for everyone to really get on board and understand the significance of the disease.”

“It’s a statewide issue, and having folks be interested, especially where we don’t have CWD in the wild herd, for the most part, in Northeast, Wisconsin, to still be of a mode of we want to pay attention and keep it that was as opposed to, ‘Well, I don’t have to worry about it because it’s not in my backyard,'” Pritzl said.

Get information about the state’s CWD response plan and how to share your comments by January 3, 2017, at dnr.wi.gov/topic/wildlifehabitat/cwdplan.html