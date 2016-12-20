Strollers recalled due to injuries to children and adults

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Dedham-based company is recalling nearly 30,000 of its strollers due to a risk of injury to both children and adults.

The recall issued by Aria Child Inc. involves the gb Qbit lightweight stroller for children up to 50 pounds.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the strollers can fold unexpectedly during use, posing a hazard to the child inside and the adult pushing it.

Aria Child said it’s received 71 reports of this happening, which resulted in 13 injuries to a child or caregiver. In one case, an adult fell and suffered a fractured wrist and elbow.

In addition, a gap in the stroller’s hinge can pinch a caregiver’s hand during unfolding, posing a laceration risk.

The company also said five instances of caregivers being pinched have been reported, resulting in four users needing stitches for cuts.

The recalled strollers were sold for about $180 at Babies R Us and other retail stores nationwide and online from May 2015 through Nov. 2016.

The CPSC says the model numbers can be found on a sticker on the rear leg of the strollers, directly above the wheels.

Consumers should immediately stop using the strollers and contact Aria Child for a free replacement.

Anyone with questions can contact Aria Child toll-free at 888-591-5540 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday during standard business hours.