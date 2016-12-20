Teen in custody after 36-year-old man dies in fight

TOWN OF CHASE, Wis. (WBAY) – A 36-year-old man is dead, and the Oconto County Sheriff’s Department says he died from injuries he suffered in a fight with a 17-year-old boy.

The fight happened Saturday at the boy’s home in the Town of Chase. They were neighbors on Sandy Alberts Lane.

Deputies say during the fight Jason Fotopoulos was knocked to the ground then appeared to have trouble breathing. The 17-year-old began CPR.

Fotopoulos died before paramedics arrived. How he died is still under investigation.

The boy was placed in the Oconto County Jail. He hasn’t been charged and isn’t being publicly identified. The district attorney’s office is reviewing the case.