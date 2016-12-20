UW-Oshkosh Beats St. Norbert 58-45

GREEN BAY, Wis (WBAY) – For the first time in 9 tries, the UW-Oshkosh men’s basketball team beat St. Norbert on Tuesday night. The Titans winning at home 58-45 over the 7th ranked team in the NCAA Div. III by D3hoops.com.

UWO scored 17 straight points to take a 34-16 lead with 4:14 left in the first half, and went on to lead 42-20 at the break. UWO gets a career-high 17 points and 3 assists off the bench from Taylor Jansen and 2 points and a game-best 12 rebounds from starter Max Schebel.

SNC was led by the game-high 21 points from DJ DeValk, but no other Green Knight player scored more than 4 points. SNC shoots just 26.5 percent (13-49) from the field.