VIDEO: Phoenix women take down Butler

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Following a loss, the UW-Green Bay Phoenix women won their next game nine times in a row. Tuesday night they were trying to make it 10.

They hosted Butler five days after Green Bay’s shocking one-point loss to Wisconsin.

Watch the highlights above

Provided to Action 2 Sports by Green Bay Athletics:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (GreenBayPhoenix.com) – The Green Bay women’s basketball team finished off the nonconference portion of its season this evening at the Kress Center, cruising to a 61-34 victory over Butler. The Phoenix defense and offense were both on full display, as Green Bay (9-2) worked to its largest margin of this season, 27 points.

The first quarter featured back-and-forth action from both teams, with Green Bay owning a one-point lead (15-14) after the first 10 minutes. From there, the Phoenix defense held Butler (3-8) to single digits in each of the following quarters to earn a 61-34 victory.

Mehryn Kraker scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including a 3-of-4 mark from beyond the arc, doled out three assists and grabbed three steals. Jen Wellnitz was the other double-digit scorer for the Phoenix, adding 10 points to the Green Bay tally and shooting 4-of-5 from the field. Wellnitz also grabbed a game-high six steals in 27 minutes of action.

Green Bay forced 24 turnovers on the evening, its second-highest total of the year behind only the season opener against Elon with 27, and scored 28 points off turnovers. The 34 points scored by Butler is the lowest Bulldogs’ total since the 1976-77 season against Franklin, where they scored 30 points. The Green Bay victory was also the 33rd straight in the Green Bay-Butler series.

Green Bay will now enjoy some time off for the holidays, with the Phoenix returning to the hardwood on Dec. 29 at the Kress Center at 7 p.m. when it opens the Horizon League season with Northern Kentucky.