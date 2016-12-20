Wisconsin looks to limit child support from wealthy parents

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wealthy parents could pay less in child support under a proposal being floated by the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

The proposal under consideration would reduce the percentage of monthly income that is paid in child support by wealthy parents who make between $300,000 and $500,000 annually.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2hRr0mg ) that consideration of the change comes after an advisory committee recommended that the state not limit the amount of money wealthy parents pay in child support.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday that he is open to reforming child support laws to avoid child support becoming “back door alimony.”

The proposed change was among several the state was considering at a public hearing Tuesday.

