Woman found dead in Oconto County ditch identified

TOWN OF RIVERVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman found dead in a ditch Monday morning near the intersection of Highway 32 and Island Lake Road.

The woman has been identified as Darlene Rudnick, 64, Town of Mountain.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, her husband and some friends spent a few hours dining at a nearby tavern. After the friends left, the woman and her husband couldn’t get their car started because of mechanical problems, and they fell asleep in the car.

When the husband woke up, his wife wasn’t there. As he began looking for her, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a passerby who spotted a body in a ditch from their vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says Rudnick’s death doesn’t appear suspicious. The medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy.

The area was under a wind chill advisory Monday morning because of dangerous sub-zero wind chills from -20 to -35. The National Weather Service says overnight lows reached -9 in Oconto, before factoring the wind chill.