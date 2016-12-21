6-year-old drops off toys at Green Bay Fire Department to say thank you

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY)– Christmas came early for the firefighters over at Station 3 in Green Bay thanks to the kindness of one little boy.

About a month ago, while 6-year-old Deon Willis was spending the night at his grandmother’s house he woke up and couldn’t breathe.

“I got really frightened, so I called 911 and it seemed within seconds there was a police officer, responding fire trucks and paramedics that came to the house,” said Jennifer Garner, Dion’s grandma.

To help calm Deon down so the first responders could check him out, the fire department gave Deon a stuffed toy.

“We use the stuffed animals to comfort the child, so they have something to hold onto,” said Rich Wienke, engineer and paramedic for Green Bay Fire Metro.

Garner said thankfully it was nothing serious, but the comfort she felt when those emergency personnel walked through the door is something she will never forget.

“I thought if there was something serious going on with him, he was going to be fine and that comfort, there is no price you can put on it,” said Garner.

Deon and his grandma may never feel like they can ever repay the firefighters and first-responders for what they did for Deon, but they know an act of kindness can go a long way.

Deon and his grandma decided to drop off a bunch of beanie babies at the fire department on Wednesday.

“We thought it would be kind of fun to do something nice for the firefighters that came to help him and for other children who might have the same experience he had,” said Garner.

Now thanks to Deon, the fire department has a new stock of stuffed animals to give to kids during emergencies

“Most 6-year-olds want toys at Christmas time, but this 6-year-old wanted to give back to other children so that is pretty impressive,” said Wienke.