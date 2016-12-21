Aaron Rodgers matches donations for local Salvation Army

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not just a hero on the football field. He’s also a generous person who gives back to our community.

No. 12 matched donations made to the Salvation Army during Packers autograph signings at Lambeau Field.

On Tuesday, Rodgers handed over a check worth $38,018.66 to the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

As promised, @AaronRodgers12 has matched each donation made to Salvation Army during this holiday season's autograph signings at Lambeau! pic.twitter.com/9axeQczkaL — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 20, 2016

Rodgers himself raised thousands for the Salvation Army during an autograph session in the Atrium.

Fans waited in line for hours to meet the quarterback, and Rodgers paid for pizza to feed the hungry fans.

Money raised through the Salvation Army’s Christmas season events goes toward helping needy residents in our community.

Rodgers is a longtime supporter of the MACC (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer) Fund. Click here to learn more.