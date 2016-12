HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) – A police dog with the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department is sporting a new protective vest thanks to a donation from a national non-profit.

K9 Officer Bax is wearing a bullet and stab resistant vest.

It was donated by Vested Interest in K9’s, an organization based in Massachusetts.

The protective vests are valued as high as $2,234.

Bax’s handler says he’s grateful Bax will be protected. He adds that the body armor fits great and looks good on Bax.