DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) – De Pere passed a prowling ordinance that’s expected to take effect in the next several days.

The common council approved the ordinance Tuesday night.

It differs from trespassing laws, in that police don’t have to go in search of the property owner to confirm trespassing was taking place; they can cite the person if they believe their activity was suspicious.

Green Bay has a prowling ordinance and police say it’s useful in their enforcement efforts.