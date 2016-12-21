De Pere passes prowling ordinance

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) – De Pere’s Common Council has passed a prowling ordinance. The city administrator says it will likely go into effect on Dec. 23, 2016.

The council passed the ordinance during Tuesday night’s meeting.

A prowler is defined as someone who is on another person’s property for no particular reason. In the case of a prowler, officers won’t have to go in search for the property owner. If they find that person is suspicious, they can cite them.

“The officers in the field felt that there was a problem with the ability to take enforcement action when they find people in somebody’s back yard,” said Police Chief Beiderwieden with the De Pere Police Department.

Green Bay Police already has the ordinance in place.

“Prowling is more focused on if the officers see somebody where they’re not supposed to be, and they have no legitimate purpose and the officer stops that person, for that reason,” said Captain Kevin Warych with the Green Bay Police Department.