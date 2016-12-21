Finding support for depression and anxiety during the holiday season

Related Coverage Suicide Prevention Resources

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Outagamie County says while it sees calls involving suicides decrease during the holiday season, calls about depression and anxiety increase.

Sometimes thoughts and emotions don’t reflect holiday cheer..

The Center for Suicide Awareness in Kaukauna sees that and says it’s okay.

“Definitely during the holidays sometimes people are not necessarily in the best spirits and so what happens so…,” Executive Director and Creator of the Center for Suicide Awareness Barb Bigalke said. “We definitely see an increase in people reaching out to us but then texting our Hopeline.”

The Hopeline is there for people going through a struggle like some feel during the holidays. You can reach it by texting 741741 anytime 24/7/365.

The ultimate goal is to prevent a crisis. But Bigalke sees stigmas preventing people from reaching out.

“Breaking that stigma that there’s a weakness for when you’re struggling with something needs to be broken,” Bigalke said. “It’s actually very much of a strength to come forward and say you know what i need help and can you help me.”

The Outagamie County Crisis Intervention Unit also sees a misconception that their lines are only open to people who may be suicidal.

“We take over 20,000 calls a year and the majority of them are not about people who are feeling suicidal or having suicide ideation, most of them are anxious, i’m depressed, i’m lonely, i’m sad,” said Crisis Supervisor for Outagamie County Lisa Anderson.

You can reach the Outagamie County crisis line at (920) 832-4646 or toll-free at (800) 719-441 24/7/365.

Outagamie County had this advice to people who may be struggling this holiday season.

“Reach out to friends and family and not isolate, that’s one of the worst things that you can do is isolate yourself,” Anderson said. “Use the crisis line as a support system, maybe you feel like you need to get into therapy and your not sure about going about doing that.”

